Canada

Ontario election 2022: Ottawa-Vanier

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Ottawa-Vanier is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Lucille Collard who first took office in 2020. Collard collected 20,555 votes, winning 42.86 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa-Vanier in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: Lucille Collard (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Patrick Mayangi

Ontario NDP: Lyra Evans

Green Party of Ontario: Christian Proulx

Ontario Party: Eric Armstrong-Giroux

Libertarian: Coreen Corcoran

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Blake Hamilton

Freedom Party of Ontario: David McGruer

New Blue: Michael Pastien

