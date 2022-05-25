Ontario election 2022: Ottawa-Vanier

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa-Vanier is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Lucille Collard who first took office in 2020. Collard collected 20,555 votes, winning 42.86 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa-Vanier in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Liberal Party: Lucille Collard (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Patrick Mayangi Ontario NDP: Lyra Evans Green Party of Ontario: Christian Proulx Ontario Party: Eric Armstrong-Giroux Libertarian: Coreen Corcoran None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Blake Hamilton Freedom Party of Ontario: David McGruer New Blue: Michael Pastien

