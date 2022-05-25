SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Oshawa

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Oshawa is a provincial riding located in Durham Region. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jennifer French who first took office in 2014. French collected 24,301 votes, winning 44.88 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oshawa in Durham Region during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Jennifer French (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Alex Down

Ontario Liberal Party: Catherine Mosca

Green Party of Ontario: Katarina Dunham

Ontario Party: Dave Forsythe

New Blue: Daryl Janssen

