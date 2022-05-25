Ontario election 2022: Oshawa

Oshawa is a provincial riding located in Durham Region. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jennifer French who first took office in 2014. French collected 24,301 votes, winning 44.88 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oshawa in Durham Region during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Jennifer French (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Alex Down Ontario Liberal Party: Catherine Mosca Green Party of Ontario: Katarina Dunham Ontario Party: Dave Forsythe New Blue: Daryl Janssen

