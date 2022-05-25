Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Niagara Centre

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Niagara Centre is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jeff Burch who first took office in 2018. Burch collected 21,618 votes, winning 44.23 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara Centre in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Jeff Burch (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Fred Davies

Ontario Liberal Party: Terry Flynn

Green Party of Ontario: Michelle McArthur

New Blue: Gary Dumelie

Ontario Party: Vincent Gircys

