Consumer

Netflix could introduce cheaper tier with ads before end of 2022: report

By The Staff Reuters
Posted May 11, 2022 9:05 am
Click to play video: 'Disastrous week for Netflix creates concern for future of streaming' Disastrous week for Netflix creates concern for future of streaming
There are questions about Netflix's viability going forward amid huge subscriber losses. Andy Baryer explains what it could mean for other streaming services as well – Apr 23, 2022

Netflix could introduce its lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan by the end of the year, earlier than originally planned, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The streaming pioneer is also planning to start cracking down on password sharing among its subscriber base around the same time, the report said, citing an internal note to employees.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Read more: How you watch Netflix might change as the company tries to recoup losses

The company last month posted its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade and signaled deeper losses ahead, a stark shift in fortune from the boom it recorded during the pandemic.

The lagging subscriber growth prompted Netflix to contemplate offering a lower-priced version of the service with advertising, citing the success of similar offerings from rivals HBO Max and Disney+.

Chief Executive Reed Hastings said in April’s earnings call that the company would “figure out (the plan) over the next year or two.”

Netflix has also said it would crackdown on users sharing passwords as competition and password sharing were making it harder to grow.

Click to play video: 'The Peak Daily: Rising inflation, Netflix subscriber loss, and Lululemon’s new targeting of men' The Peak Daily: Rising inflation, Netflix subscriber loss, and Lululemon’s new targeting of men
The Peak Daily: Rising inflation, Netflix subscriber loss, and Lululemon’s new targeting of men – Apr 25, 2022
