Ontario election 2022: Newmarket-Aurora

Newmarket-Aurora is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Christine Elliott. Elliott collected 24,813 votes, winning 47.71 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Newmarket-Aurora in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Dawn Gallagher Murphy Ontario NDP: Denis Heng Ontario Liberal Party: Sylvain Roy Green Party of Ontario: Carolina Rodriguez New Blue: Iwona Czarnecka Ontario Moderate Party: Yuri Duboisky Ontario Party: Krista McKenzie

