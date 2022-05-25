Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Newmarket-Aurora

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Newmarket-Aurora is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Christine Elliott. Elliott collected 24,813 votes, winning 47.71 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Newmarket-Aurora in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Dawn Gallagher Murphy

Ontario NDP: Denis Heng

Ontario Liberal Party: Sylvain Roy

Green Party of Ontario: Carolina Rodriguez

New Blue: Iwona Czarnecka

Ontario Moderate Party: Yuri Duboisky

Ontario Party: Krista McKenzie

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagNewmarket-Aurora tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers