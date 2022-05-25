Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Mississauga East-Cooksville

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Mississauga East-Cooksville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Kaleed Rasheed who first took office in 2018. Rasheed collected 17,862 votes, winning 41.15 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga East-Cooksville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Kaleed Rasheed (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Khawar Hussain

Ontario Liberal Party: Dipika Damerla

Green Party of Ontario: James Hea

Ontario Moderate Party: Wiktor Jachtholtz

New Blue: Mark Morrissey

Ontario Party: Gregory Tomchyshyn

