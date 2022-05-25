Ontario election 2022: Mississauga Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga Centre is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Natalia Kusendova who first took office in 2018. Kusendova collected 17,860 votes, winning 40.86 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga Centre in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Natalia Kusendova (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Sarah Walji Ontario Liberal Party: Sumira Malik Green Party of Ontario: Adriane Franklin Ontario Moderate Party: Viktor Chornopyskyy Populist Party of Ontario: Elie Diab New Blue: Audrey Simpson None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Greg Vezina Ontario Party: Stephanie Wright

