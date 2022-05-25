Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Mississauga Centre

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Mississauga Centre is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Natalia Kusendova who first took office in 2018. Kusendova collected 17,860 votes, winning 40.86 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga Centre in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Natalia Kusendova (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Sarah Walji

Ontario Liberal Party: Sumira Malik

Green Party of Ontario: Adriane Franklin

Ontario Moderate Party: Viktor Chornopyskyy

Populist Party of Ontario: Elie Diab

New Blue: Audrey Simpson

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Greg Vezina

Ontario Party: Stephanie Wright

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagMississauga Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers