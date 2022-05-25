Ontario election 2022: Markham-Thornhill

Markham-Thornhill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Logan Kanapathi who first took office in 2018. Kanapathi collected 18,943 votes, winning 50.45 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Thornhill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Logan Kanapathi (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Matthew Henriques
Ontario Liberal Party: Sandra Tam
Green Party of Ontario: Zane Abulail
New Blue: Jennifer Gleason
Ontario Centris: Mansoor Qureshi
