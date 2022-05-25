Ontario election 2022: Markham-Thornhill

Markham-Thornhill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Logan Kanapathi who first took office in 2018. Kanapathi collected 18,943 votes, winning 50.45 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Thornhill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Logan Kanapathi (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Matthew Henriques Ontario Liberal Party: Sandra Tam Green Party of Ontario: Zane Abulail New Blue: Jennifer Gleason Ontario Centris: Mansoor Qureshi

