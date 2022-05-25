Ontario election 2022: Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Monte McNaughton who first took office in 2011. McNaughton collected 27,906 votes, winning 55.34 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lambton-Kent-Middlesex in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Monte McNaughton (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Vanessa Benoit Ontario Liberal Party: Bruce Baker Green Party of Ontario: Wanda Dickey New Blue: David Barnwell None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Dean Eve Ontario Party: Aaron Istvan Vegh

