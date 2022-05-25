Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Monte McNaughton who first took office in 2011. McNaughton collected 27,906 votes, winning 55.34 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lambton-Kent-Middlesex in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Monte McNaughton (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Vanessa Benoit

Ontario Liberal Party: Bruce Baker

Green Party of Ontario: Wanda Dickey

New Blue: David Barnwell

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Dean Eve

Ontario Party: Aaron Istvan Vegh

