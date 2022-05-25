Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Kitchener Centre

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Kitchener Centre is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo who first took office in 2018. Lindo collected 20,512 votes, winning 43.38 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener Centre in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Laura Mae Lindo (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Jim Schmidt

Ontario Liberal Party: Kelly Steiss

Green Party of Ontario: Wayne Mak

New Blue: Peter Beimers

