Canada

Ontario election 2022: Huron-Bruce

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Huron-Bruce is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Lisa Thompson who first took office in 2011. Thompson collected 27,646 votes, winning 52.36 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Huron-Bruce in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Lisa Thompson (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Laurie Hazzard

Ontario Liberal Party: Shelley Blackmore

Green Party of Ontario: Matthew Van Ankum

Ontario Alliance: Bruce Eisen

Ontario Party: Gerrie Huenemoerder

New Blue: Matt Kennedy

Independent: Ronald Stephens

