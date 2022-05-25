Ontario election 2022: Huron-Bruce

Huron-Bruce is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Lisa Thompson who first took office in 2011. Thompson collected 27,646 votes, winning 52.36 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Huron-Bruce in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Lisa Thompson (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Laurie Hazzard
Ontario Liberal Party: Shelley Blackmore
Green Party of Ontario: Matthew Van Ankum
Ontario Alliance: Bruce Eisen
Ontario Party: Gerrie Huenemoerder
New Blue: Matt Kennedy
Independent: Ronald Stephens
Comments