Ontario election 2022: Humber River-Black Creek

Humber River-Black Creek is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Tom Rakocevic who first took office in 2018. Rakocevic collected 11,573 votes, winning 37.42 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Humber River-Black Creek in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Tom Rakocevic (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Paul Nguyen Ontario Liberal Party: Ida Li Preti Green Party of Ontario: Keith Berry New Blue: Iulian Caunei Ontario Party: Lee Miguel Gonzalez Independent: Knia Singh

