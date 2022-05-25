Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Laurie Scott who first took office in 2011. Scott collected 32,406 votes, winning 56.71 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Laurie Scott (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Barbara Doyle

Ontario Liberal Party: Don McBey

Green Party of Ontario: Tom Regina

Libertarian: Gene Balfour

Ontario Party: Kerstin Kelly

New Blue: Ben Prentice

