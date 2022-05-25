Ontario election 2022: Flamborough-Glanbrook

Flamborough-Glanbrook is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Donna Skelly who first took office in 2018. Skelly collected 22,454 votes, winning 43.53 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Flamborough-Glanbrook in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Donna Skelly (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Allison Cillis Ontario Liberal Party: Melisse Willems Green Party of Ontario: Mario Portak Ontario Party: Walt Juchniewicz Populist Party of Ontario: Nikita Mahood New Blue: Paul Simoes

