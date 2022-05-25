Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Flamborough-Glanbrook

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Flamborough-Glanbrook is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Donna Skelly who first took office in 2018. Skelly collected 22,454 votes, winning 43.53 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Flamborough-Glanbrook in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Donna Skelly (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Allison Cillis

Ontario Liberal Party: Melisse Willems

Green Party of Ontario: Mario Portak

Ontario Party: Walt Juchniewicz

Populist Party of Ontario: Nikita Mahood

New Blue: Paul Simoes

