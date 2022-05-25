Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Etobicoke North

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Etobicoke North is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Doug Ford who first took office in 2018. Ford collected 19,055 votes, winning 52.48 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Doug Ford (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Aisha Jahangir

Ontario Liberal Party: Julie Lutete

Green Party of Ontario: Gabriel Blanc

Ontario Party: Andy D'Andrea

New Blue: Victor Ehikwe

The People's Political Party: Carol Royer

