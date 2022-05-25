Ontario election 2022: Etobicoke North

Etobicoke North is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Doug Ford who first took office in 2018. Ford collected 19,055 votes, winning 52.48 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Doug Ford (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Aisha Jahangir
Ontario Liberal Party: Julie Lutete
Green Party of Ontario: Gabriel Blanc
Ontario Party: Andy D'Andrea
New Blue: Victor Ehikwe
The People's Political Party: Carol Royer
