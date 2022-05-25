Ontario election 2022: Etobicoke-Lakeshore

Send this page to someone via email

Etobicoke-Lakeshore is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Christine Hogarth who first took office in 2018. Hogarth collected 22,626 votes, winning 38.35 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke-Lakeshore in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Christine Hogarth (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Farheen Alim Ontario Liberal Party: Lee Fairclough Green Party of Ontario: Thomas Yanuziello Independent: Bill Denning New Blue: Mary Markovic None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Vitas Naudziunas

