Canada

Ontario election 2022: Etobicoke-Lakeshore

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Etobicoke-Lakeshore is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Christine Hogarth who first took office in 2018. Hogarth collected 22,626 votes, winning 38.35 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke-Lakeshore in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Christine Hogarth (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Farheen Alim

Ontario Liberal Party: Lee Fairclough

Green Party of Ontario: Thomas Yanuziello

Independent: Bill Denning

New Blue: Mary Markovic

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Vitas Naudziunas

