Ontario election 2022: Don Valley West

Don Valley West is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Kathleen Wynne. Wynne collected 17,802 votes, winning 38.89 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley West in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Mark Saunders Ontario NDP: Irwin Elman Ontario Liberal Party: Stephanie Bowman Green Party of Ontario: Sheena Sharp New Blue: Laurel Hobbs Libertarian: John Kittredge Independent: John Kladitis Ontario Party: Kylie Mc Allister Consensus Ontario: Paul Reddick

