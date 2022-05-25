Ontario election 2022: Don Valley West

Don Valley West is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Kathleen Wynne. Wynne collected 17,802 votes, winning 38.89 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley West in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Mark Saunders
Ontario NDP: Irwin Elman
Ontario Liberal Party: Stephanie Bowman
Green Party of Ontario: Sheena Sharp
New Blue: Laurel Hobbs
Libertarian: John Kittredge
Independent: John Kladitis
Ontario Party: Kylie Mc Allister
Consensus Ontario: Paul Reddick
