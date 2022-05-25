Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Don Valley West

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Don Valley West is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Kathleen Wynne. Wynne collected 17,802 votes, winning 38.89 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley West in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Mark Saunders

Ontario NDP: Irwin Elman

Ontario Liberal Party: Stephanie Bowman

Green Party of Ontario: Sheena Sharp

New Blue: Laurel Hobbs

Libertarian: John Kittredge

Independent: John Kladitis

Ontario Party: Kylie Mc Allister

Consensus Ontario: Paul Reddick

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagDon Valley West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers