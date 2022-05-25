Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Don Valley East

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Don Valley East is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently unrepresented as Ontario Liberal Party MPP Michael Coteau left his provincial seat to run for the federal Liberals in 2021.

In the 2018 Ontario provincial election, Coteau collected 13,012 votes, winning 35.9 per cent of the vote.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley East in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Sam Moini

Ontario NDP: Mara-Elena Nagy

Ontario Liberal Party: Adil Shamji

Green Party of Ontario: Rizwan Khan

Ontario Moderate Party: Svetlozar Aleksiev

Independent: Stella Kargiannakis

Ontario Party: Donald McMullen

Consensus Ontario: Dimitre Popov

Freedom Party of Ontario: Wayne Simmons

New Blue: Denyse Twagiramariya

