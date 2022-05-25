Ontario election 2022: Don Valley East

Don Valley East is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently unrepresented as Ontario Liberal Party MPP Michael Coteau left his provincial seat to run for the federal Liberals in 2021.
In the 2018 Ontario provincial election, Coteau collected 13,012 votes, winning 35.9 per cent of the vote.
Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley East in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Sam Moini
Ontario NDP: Mara-Elena Nagy
Ontario Liberal Party: Adil Shamji
Green Party of Ontario: Rizwan Khan
Ontario Moderate Party: Svetlozar Aleksiev
Independent: Stella Kargiannakis
Ontario Party: Donald McMullen
Consensus Ontario: Dimitre Popov
Freedom Party of Ontario: Wayne Simmons
New Blue: Denyse Twagiramariya
