Ontario election 2022: Don Valley East

Don Valley East is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently unrepresented as Ontario Liberal Party MPP Michael Coteau left his provincial seat to run for the federal Liberals in 2021.

In the 2018 Ontario provincial election, Coteau collected 13,012 votes, winning 35.9 per cent of the vote.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley East in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Sam Moini Ontario NDP: Mara-Elena Nagy Ontario Liberal Party: Adil Shamji Green Party of Ontario: Rizwan Khan Ontario Moderate Party: Svetlozar Aleksiev Independent: Stella Kargiannakis Ontario Party: Donald McMullen Consensus Ontario: Dimitre Popov Freedom Party of Ontario: Wayne Simmons New Blue: Denyse Twagiramariya

