Ontario election 2022: Davenport

Davenport is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Marit Stiles who first took office in 2018. Stiles collected 27,613 votes, winning 60.27 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Davenport in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Marit Stiles (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Paul Spence Ontario Liberal Party: Jerry Levitan Green Party of Ontario: Karen Stephenson Independent: Nicholas Alexander New Blue: Mario Bilusic Communist: Jack Copple Ontario Party: Diti Coutinho Independent: Simon Fogel Libertarian: Nunzio Venuto

