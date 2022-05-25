Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Davenport

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Davenport is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Marit Stiles who first took office in 2018. Stiles collected 27,613 votes, winning 60.27 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Davenport in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Marit Stiles (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Paul Spence

Ontario Liberal Party: Jerry Levitan

Green Party of Ontario: Karen Stephenson

Independent: Nicholas Alexander

New Blue: Mario Bilusic

Communist: Jack Copple

Ontario Party: Diti Coutinho

Independent: Simon Fogel

Libertarian: Nunzio Venuto

