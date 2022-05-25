Ontario election 2022: Davenport

Davenport is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Marit Stiles who first took office in 2018. Stiles collected 27,613 votes, winning 60.27 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Davenport in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Marit Stiles (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Paul Spence
Ontario Liberal Party: Jerry Levitan
Green Party of Ontario: Karen Stephenson
Independent: Nicholas Alexander
New Blue: Mario Bilusic
Communist: Jack Copple
Ontario Party: Diti Coutinho
Independent: Simon Fogel
Libertarian: Nunzio Venuto
