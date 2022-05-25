Ontario election 2022: Cambridge

Cambridge is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by New Blue MPP Belinda Karahalios who first took office in 2018. Karahalios collected 17,793 votes, winning 36.97 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cambridge in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Blue: Belinda Karahalios (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Brian Riddell Ontario NDP: Marjorie Knight Ontario Liberal Party: Surekha Shenoy Green Party of Ontario: Carla Johnson

