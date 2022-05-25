SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Burlington

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Burlington is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jane McKenna. McKenna collected 25,504 votes, winning 40.45 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Burlington in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Natalie Pierre

Ontario NDP: Andrew Drummond

Ontario Liberal Party: Mariam Manaa

Green Party of Ontario: Kyle Hutton

Ontario Party: Sebastian Aldea

New Blue: Allison McKenzie

