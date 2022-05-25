Ontario election 2022: Burlington

Burlington is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jane McKenna. McKenna collected 25,504 votes, winning 40.45 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Burlington in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Natalie Pierre Ontario NDP: Andrew Drummond Ontario Liberal Party: Mariam Manaa Green Party of Ontario: Kyle Hutton Ontario Party: Sebastian Aldea New Blue: Allison McKenzie

Advertisement