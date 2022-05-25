Ontario election 2022: Brampton West

Brampton West is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Amarjot Sandhu who first took office in 2018. Sandhu collected 14,951 votes, winning 39.39 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton West in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Amarjot Sandhu (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Navjit Kaur Ontario Liberal Party: Rimmy Jhajj Green Party of Ontario: Pauline Thornham New Blue: David Pardy Ontario Party: Manjot Sekhon

