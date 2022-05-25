Ontario election 2022: Brampton South

Send this page to someone via email

Brampton South is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Prabmeet Sarkaria who first took office in 2018. Sarkaria collected 15,652 votes, winning 41.01 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton South in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Prabmeet Sarkaria (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Andria Barrett Ontario Liberal Party: Marilyn Raphael Green Party of Ontario: Ines Espinoza New Blue: Mike Mol None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mehdi Pakzad

Advertisement