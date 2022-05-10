Menu

Crime

Wanted Toronto man caught with cocaine in Thompson: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 5:36 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
A 29-year-old man from Toronto is facing a number of charges after Thompson RCMP say he was found with cocaine. Global News

A Toronto man is facing trafficking charges after police say he was caught carrying cocaine in Thompson, Man., over the weekend.

RCMP say an officer noticed the man, already wanted on an outstanding warrant, at a business on Thompson Drive South around 1:10 a.m. Monday.

The suspect took off, but police say the officer caught up and arrested the man following a physical altercation.

Police say roughly 240 grams of cocaine was found during a search of the suspect, as well as a knife.

They say the officer was stabbed by the knife that was in the suspect’s pocket during the altercation. The officer was treated in hospital and released.

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to the Thompson RCMP detachment, where police say he went into medical distress.

They say the man collapsed while being taken to hospital, but officers performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The suspect was also treated and released from hospital, police said in a release Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man from Toronto is facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and resisting arrest.

The accused remains in police custody.

