Crime

Quebec police thwart attempted drug delivery by drone to detention centre

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 4:13 pm
In this Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, a drone flies in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa. View image in full screen
In this Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, a drone flies in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa. File - Matt Rourke/AP Photo

Quebec provincial police are investigating after an attempted delivery of narcotics at the Quebec City detention centre.

In a press release, the Sûreté du Québec says it happened on May 8 at around 3 p.m. when a drone was spotted near the facility.

Read more: Drone seized, two arrested near Montreal prison

SQ officers in conjunction with Quebec City police searched the area and located the drone on the ground, as well as some drugs including close to 700 grams of cannabis and derivatives, 13 grams of cocaine and 13 grams of crystal meth.

A 32-year-old man from Mascouche, Que., was arrested in a neighbouring field and his vehicle was found near the scene.

The SQ says its investigation allowed police to link the individual to the narcotics found with the drone.

Read more: Correctional officials raise concern over drones smuggling contraband into Kingston-area prisons

In addition to the drone and drugs, police seized a cellphone and the man’s vehicle as offence-related property.

The man was arrested for drug trafficking and released following an interrogation. He is expected to appear at the Quebec City courthouse at a later date where he could face charges.

The SQ said the operation was a success thanks to the cooperation between the various police services and the detention centre.

