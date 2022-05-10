Calgary Black Film Festival about to lift curtains on hybrid event

Send this page to someone via email

Film fans from all backgrounds are eagerly awaiting the first in-person screening at the second annual Calgary Black Film Festival.

After a year online due to the pandemic, CBFF President and Founder of the Black Film Festivals, Fabienne Colas, said they’re thrilled to be back in the theatre.

“Isn’t that fantastic?” Colas told the Global News Morning Show. “To finally come and meet people face-to-face and enjoy these great films coming from all over the world.”

The festival kicks off May 26 and runs until the 29th with Colas adding she hopes anyone who has an interest in film will attend.

Desiree Kahikopo-Meiffret’s The White Line will be the opening film, while the four-day festival will wrap up with Calgary filmmaker Enver Samuel’s feature documentary, Murder in Paris.

A total of 47 films from 14 different countries will be played throughout the event both in-person and online.

“CBFF is more than just about films, it’s a movement!,” Colas said in a news release.

“At this pivotal moment in our history, the people of Calgary have really stepped up as a BLM ally and have shown tremendous support towards their Black communities. As such, we are seizing on this opportunity to help bring even more awareness through concrete actions.”

Various speaker panels are also planned to bring the community together and highlight the talent of creators from diverse backgrounds along with making room for people to reflect on the issues they face.

In-person screenings and events will take place at the Globe Cinema, the Dome Theatre at Telus Spark Science Centre, the Calgary Memorial Park Library and the Calgary Central Library.

To purchase tickets, visit the Calgary Black Film Festival’s website.