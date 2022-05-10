Hope and resilience remain in search for missing 5-year-old Frank Young

It’s day 22 and the search for Frank Young continues.

The five-year-old was last seen outside his home on Red Earth Cree Nation on the afternoon of April 19.

“Yesterday, we went searching on foot approximately from 9:30 a.m. till about 6 p.m. last night and that was the request from the family to search on land south of the house,” Sgt. Richard Tonge of the RCMP’s Carrot River detachment said in an update on the search Tuesday.

“So, you know, we’ve been working with the family closely.”

RCMP said five to eight boats are searching the river at any given time of the day, about 10 kilometres daily. Tonge said they found two small boots but determined they did not belong to Frank.

Muddy and slippery conditions at the launch site have been challenging.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have had 200 volunteers there, 13 crews searching over the course of the search and we have covered approximately 92 square kilometres since the search began,” said Chief Fabian Head of the Red Earth Cree Nation, 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

He said that they are hopeful, believe in prayer and are thankful for the support from volunteers and elders for their wisdom and guidance.

Read more: Advocates call for Indigenous alert system

“We’re disappointed to say that I talked to the parents this morning and the level of frustration that’s being expressed by them is very understandable, just trying to help them keep a positive outlook in this situation of their missing little boy. Today again we covered the prayers for all the people out there and the family, especially the parents,” Chief Marcel Head of Shoal Lake Cree Nation said.

Tonge said searchers have been challenged with very thick bush and trees that have resulted in some people getting stuck. There’s also been melting snow and ice, rain and snowy weather conditions to contend with.

“In addition, there is a helicopter on scene every second or third day, when weather conditions are permitting. The helicopter is taking RCMP spotters, along with local community members and spotters, and the helicopter continues to search the river as well, focusing on any areas highlighted by the local Community Emergency Response Committee,” Tonge said.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that they will continue to assess day by day what the searches look like and are using every available resource to search for Frank.

“I thank the creator and I can ask him to continue prayers for you to find that young Frank,” Prince Albert Grand Council Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said. “I say that we don’t give up. We don’t give up, the First Nations people.”

Chief Hardlotte said that they’ve had personal loss in their communities before and there comes a time when there’s frustration — that’s only human nature.

“We are somewhat concerned about our people’s ability to have equal opportunity as it relates to the highest levels of government. We have not had the support that normally would come to a community with such a tragedy and such a challenge at hand,” Vice-Chief Edward (Dutch) Lerat for the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations said.

He said that the missing boy is not a cause for political headline-grabbing or getting photo clout but there is an expectation from the community that leadership not just from the province but also from heads of the government would come and lend support by showing their presence on Red Earth Cree Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to call upon those provincial leaders that haven’t come to the community to show support, to come and support our not only our leadership, but our communities as well,” he said.

Dutch also talked about the issuance of an Amber Alert for not just abducted but also missing children, saying they stand behind the chief in moving forward on that.

“Possibility of an abduction has always been considered and any possible tips or information that would support that have been investigated thoroughly and discounted at this time. We’re always prepared to follow up on any other information. But we don’t have any evidence of an abduction,” Toge said.

An Amber Alert has not been issued because Frank’s disappearance doesn’t meet the requirements.

Fabian Head said volunteers are exhausted but he thanks them for their resilience and commitment to finding Frank.

“They keep coming, keep showing up. And, you know, that shows a lot. And that’s one thing that we’re always resilient. We, as First Nation people, we come together despite the hard times, despite the challenges that we go through and retreat ashore like, you know, have always been resilient. That’s where we’re very close in relations as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marcel Head added in closing remarks that he spoke to Young’s parents and they are preparing a media statement pleading with the public for help.

“They’ll probably express a level of frustration at this point but it’s totally normal and things shoulder they’re not be taken lightly by people, especially with families immediately affected by a missing child.”