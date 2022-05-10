‘No one is happy’: London council committee recommends Victoria Park highrise plan despite opposition

Send this page to someone via email

Despite opposition from some residents, councillors from London, Ont., have moved the Victoria Park secondary plan closer to approval after it passed the city’s planning committee meeting on Monday.

The plan underlines how development will allow the construction of highrises on either side of the downtown park, with buildings ranging from 16 to 35 storeys. Maximum heights will gradually stagger downward from south to north towards Central Avenue.

The plan’s appeal of approval continues to work through the Ontario Land Tribunal.

While some community concerns about the plan were centred around noise, others worried about the shade the new buildings would cast on the park.

Mary Ann Hodge, who lives on the corner of Wolfe and Wellington streets, where a 17-storey building by Auburn Developments has already been approved by council, was one of many residents who attended the committee meeting on Monday night to voice their opinions on the Victoria Park secondary plan.

She said that after three years of feeling unheard, fellow neighbours have walked away from the proceedings.

“There were hundreds of people engaged in the secondary plan process, yet I do not see them here tonight,” said Hodge. “No matter what the plan says, developments are decided upon by council on a case-by-case basis.”

Letters provided by both developers and property owners around the area also recommended that changes be made to the plan.

“I’m sitting here feeling very disappointed,” said Coun. Anna Hopkins, chair of the committee. “No one is happy.”

The secondary plan also sets a 25 per cent goal for new units built around the park to be defined as affordable housing to coincide with the citywide guideline that already exists on upcoming developments.

However, Coun. Stephen Turner questioned how council could enforce the guideline he described as “aspirational.”

“This is the third or fourth kick at the can for the Victoria Park secondary plan and it seems to have a challenge satisfying anyone,” said Turner.

Despite the dissatisfaction from various community members, the planning committee unanimously recommended the plan’s approval by a 4-0 vote.

“I don’t think delaying it will bring us any further,” said Coun. Steve Lehman.

“This will bring people into our downtown core who choose to call it home,” added Coun. John Fyfe-Millar.

The secondary plan goes to council for a full vote on May 24.