Manitoba green fund accepting new applications

The Manitoba government is again accepting applications for its Conservation and Climate Fund.

The fund is offering $1.5 million for various environmental projects.

“This fund will generate new green projects for a cleaner environment, climate adaptation and low-carbon economic growth, supporting emission reductions under our carbon savings account as well as economic recovery,” said Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton.

“By increasing the size of the fund, our government will be able to support even more green projects and initiatives.”

Last year, the fund supported nine projects, the province said, including one that converted waste into usable energy products.

Grants are available to non-profit organizations, educational institutions, municipalities, businesses and Indigenous communities.

Applications can be made through the province’s website until June 17.

— With files from Shane Gibson

Manitoba Government Launches $1.5 Million Conservation and Climate Fund https://t.co/xR7AS3RwlG pic.twitter.com/44qH4sMOpb — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) May 10, 2022