Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Manitoba green fund accepting new applications

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2022 7:46 pm
The Manitoba government's Conservation and Climate Fund is now accepting applications. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government's Conservation and Climate Fund is now accepting applications. Brittany Greenslade / Global News

The Manitoba government is again accepting applications for its Conservation and Climate Fund.

The fund is offering $1.5 million for various environmental projects.

Read more: Manitoba government ups green economy grant fund

“This fund will generate new green projects for a cleaner environment, climate adaptation and low-carbon economic growth, supporting emission reductions under our carbon savings account as well as economic recovery,” said Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton.

“By increasing the size of the fund, our government will be able to support even more green projects and initiatives.”

Click to play video: 'Province To Invest In Clean Up Of Abandoned Mines' Province To Invest In Clean Up Of Abandoned Mines
Province To Invest In Clean Up Of Abandoned Mines – Apr 19, 2022

Last year, the fund supported nine projects, the province said, including one that converted waste into usable energy products.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Grants are available to non-profit organizations, educational institutions, municipalities, businesses and Indigenous communities.

Read more: Manitoba invests $50M to clean up orphaned, abandoned mines

Applications can be made through the province’s website until June 17.

— With files from Shane Gibson

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Manitoba Government tagjeff wharton tagMantioba Politics tagGreen Fund tagConservation and Climate Fund tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers