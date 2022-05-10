City of Kingston to host spring festival at Lake Ontario Park

Send this page to someone via email

Families in Kingston, Ont., will have plenty to do over the Victoria Day long weekend.

For the first time, the City of Kingston has planned Spring into Summer: a day-long family-friendly event at Lake Ontario Park on May 21.

Children will be able to trek up a rock-climbing wall and play at an interactive play system, an inflatable toddler zone and a 50-foot inflatable obstacle course, among other activities.

Splash pads will also open for the season on Saturday.

There will be performances by the Kingston Circus Arts, Kingston Malayali Association and Kings Don Taiko, as well as a summery storytime with the Kingston Frontenac Public Library.

During the evening there will be musical performances by The Celtic Kitchen Party, Tianna Woods, Mauricio and Latinbeat Band.

