Canada

City of Kingston to host spring festival at Lake Ontario Park

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 12:23 pm
Kingston will host Spring Into Summer, a family-friendly event, on May 21. View image in full screen
Kingston will host Spring Into Summer, a family-friendly event, on May 21. Global News

Families in Kingston, Ont., will have plenty to do over the Victoria Day long weekend.

For the first time, the City of Kingston has planned Spring into Summer: a day-long family-friendly event at Lake Ontario Park on May 21.

Children will be able to trek up a rock-climbing wall and play at an interactive play system, an inflatable toddler zone and a 50-foot inflatable obstacle course, among other activities.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. man says animals dying due to pollution from third crossing construction

Splash pads will also open for the season on Saturday.

There will be performances by the Kingston Circus Arts, Kingston Malayali Association and Kings Don Taiko, as well as a summery storytime with the Kingston Frontenac Public Library.

During the evening there will be musical performances by The Celtic Kitchen Party, Tianna Woods, Mauricio and Latinbeat Band.

