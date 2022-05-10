Menu

Crime

3 people sought after ‘suspected hate-motivated’ incident at Toronto mosque: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 11:08 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police say they’re looking for three people after a “suspected hate-motivated” incident at a Toronto mosque over the weekend.

Toronto police said in a news release that officers were called to the area of Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West, west of Keele Street, around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said three males entered a mosque and were “surprised to see people inside and hurried out.”

A man then locked the doors inside after seeing the suspects, police said.

The males then allegedly returned a short time later, began banging on the locked doors and were heard yelling threatening comments.

Police described the suspects as each being five-feet-two-inches tall and approximately 15 to 18 years old.

One suspect was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, black pants, white shoes, and a black and white side bag, police said. He also reportedly had a black mask.

The second individual had a thin build, afro-style hair and was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, black sweater, black pants, and had a black side bag.

The third suspect was described as having worn a green hooded sweater, blue jeans and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

