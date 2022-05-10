Ontario COVID numbers: 1,555 people in hospital, 188 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,555 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 188 in intensive care.

This is up by 342 for hospitalizations but a decrease of 13 for ICUs since the previous day as hospitals report updated figures from the weekend.

Last Tuesday, there were 1,699 hospitalizations with 202 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 59 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 36 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,089 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,277,205.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,991 from the previous day as 19 more virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,241,929 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,148 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.1 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.7 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.4 per cent with 35.6 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 22,123 doses in the last day.

The government said 11,576 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,061 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 12.4 per cent, down from 13.2 per cent reported a week ago.

