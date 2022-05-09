Tent encampment residents, advocates fear eviction from Integrated Care Hub site

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of tents and makeshift shelters have popped up near the Integrated Care Hub in Kingston, Ont., over the last several months.

Individuals living in the encampment are concerned that the city has plans to clear them from the area in the coming weeks.

“I’d have to go sleep on the streets. That’s not what I’m looking to do,” said Kyle Hanrahan, an encampment resident.

The tents and shelters border the back of the Integrated Care Hub property in a small wooded area near the K&P Trail.

Hanrahan says he camps out near the shelter because he feels it’s safer.

“Homeless people, we need somewhere to go. For people that aren’t cleaning up their mess or anything, that’s what’s making it hard for us people who do clean up our mess. Having a safe site, you know,” said Hanrahan.

In a statement to Global News the City of Kingston did not confirm whether it is planning to clear away the campers, saying only: “City staff and community partners are currently assessing the situation with KFL&A Public Health. Street Outreach continues to check on individuals experiencing homelessness throughout the community and we will provide an update as soon as one is available.”

It remains unclear if a mass eviction will take place, but campers and their advocates are concerned it could happen as early as this week.

