Canada

Tent encampment residents, advocates fear eviction from Integrated Care Hub site

By John Lawless Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 6:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Tent encampment residents, advocates fear eviction from Integrated Care Hub site' Tent encampment residents, advocates fear eviction from Integrated Care Hub site
WATCH: Kingston's Integrated Care Hub has become a site for unhoused residents pitching tents, and some are fearing eviction by the city.

Dozens of tents and makeshift shelters have popped up near the Integrated Care Hub in Kingston, Ont., over the last several months.

Individuals living in the encampment are concerned that the city has plans to clear them from the area in the coming weeks.

“I’d have to go sleep on the streets. That’s not what I’m looking to do,” said Kyle Hanrahan, an encampment resident.

The tents and shelters border the back of the Integrated Care Hub property in a small wooded area near the K&P Trail.

Hanrahan says he camps out near the shelter because he feels it’s safer.

“Homeless people, we need somewhere to go. For people that aren’t cleaning up their mess or anything, that’s what’s making it hard for us people who do clean up our mess. Having a safe site, you know,” said Hanrahan.

Read more: Neighbours of Kingston, Ont. Integrated Care Hub raise safety concerns

In a statement to Global News the City of Kingston did not confirm whether it is planning to clear away the campers, saying only: “City staff and community partners are currently assessing the situation with KFL&A Public Health. Street Outreach continues to check on individuals experiencing homelessness throughout the community and we will provide an update as soon as one is available.”

Read more: Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub gets saved less than 2 weeks before deadline

It remains unclear if a mass eviction will take place, but campers and their advocates are concerned it could happen as early as this week.

Click to play video: 'Neighbours of the Integrated Care Hub say they have health and safety concerns' Neighbours of the Integrated Care Hub say they have health and safety concerns
Neighbours of the Integrated Care Hub say they have health and safety concerns – Mar 23, 2022
