Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Historical sexual abuse of children on Canadian military bases results in lawsuit against federal government

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 6:34 pm
File. View image in full screen
File. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Bobbie Bees was seven years old when he says his life was forever changed. Bees was in Grade 2 when he lived on a military base with his family while his dad was a master corporal stationed at Canadian Forces Base Namao.

Bobbie at 7 years old. View image in full screen
Bobbie at 7 years old. Courtesy: Bobbie Bees

Now, 44 years later, Bees is waging a very personal war. Bees said he’s tortured by the memories of horrific sexual abuse by a Canadian Armed Forces priest.

Story continues below advertisement
Bobbie Bees View image in full screen
Bobbie Bees. Sergio Magro/Global News

“It’s like an albatross around my neck, no matter what I do to break free, I can’t break free from this,” Bees said.

Bees said his abuser, Capt. Angus Mcrae, worked as a chaplain at various military bases. Mcrae signed a confession on June 10, 1980, admitting to the Catholic Church he committed “indecent acts with several minors.”

Capt. Angus McRae
Capt. Angus McRae. Supplied

Mcrae wasn’t charged in relation to Bees’ allegations but he was eventually charged in relation to offences against others. He died in 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want the Canadian Forces to sit down and admit – yes, children were sexually abused on bases,” Bees said.

“It’s not just sexual abuse for a year and half. I spent two-and-a-half years in the care of a military social worker, who at the time, was adamant it was my fault and that I was exhibiting signs of what he referred to as a mental illness, like homosexuality,” Bees said.

Read more: Over 40 per cent of military sexual misconduct class action claims are from men: Eyre

Bees is representing 25 other children, now adults, in a class action lawsuit claiming the Canadian government made no effort to seek out and compensate those who say they were sexually assaulted.

Mathew Farrell is the lawyer filing the claim.

“Some of the worst things that can happen to a person happened to these people and nobody has justice for them until now,” Farrell said.

“I’m hoping for recognition, accountability and some justice for these kids.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm hoping for recognition, accountability and some justice for these kids."

The suit also claims the government failed to protect the children.

“They were failed twice over,” Farrell said. “On one hand, there was this person who was put in a position where he had access to children and abused a position of trust.

Story continues below advertisement

“And when he was finally caught these kids didn’t get the help they should have.”

A statement of defence hasn’t been filed and the Department of National Defence declined to comment because legal proceedings are underway.

Read more: Military sexual misconduct class action members’ details accidentally released

“I know it’s not going to put me in a magical time machine and go back to 1978 and I can relive my life and see what it could have been had none of this happened,” Bees said.

Bees in his Vancouver home. View image in full screen
Bees in his Vancouver home. Sergio Magro

“It could take years to settle this case, Bobbie signed up for a long haul and he knows it,” Farrell said.

Yet once it’s over, Bees said he hopes to get approval for medical assistance in dying. He’s tried to take his own life before.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have maybe 30 years left and I don’t want to live that with memoires of the Canadian Forces or the aftermath or anything else associated with that,” Bees said.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagFederal Government tagMilitary tagCanadian Forces tagsex assault tagAbuse tagmilitary sexual misconduct tagmilitary misconduct tagMilitary sexual assault tagCFB tagChaplain tagCanadian Forces Lawsuit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers