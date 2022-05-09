Menu

Canada

Police looking to ID arson suspect tied to 2021 house fire on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 5:35 pm
The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and police are investigating a 2021 arson case at a Mountain home on Essling Avenue. View image in full screen
The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and police are investigating a 2021 arson case at a Mountain home on Essling Avenue. Hamilton Police Service

Police have released security camera footage of a suspect tied to an arson investigation on Hamilton Mountain dating back to last summer.

The office of the Ontario Fire Marshall and Hamilton Police (HPS) say a house fire that started around 4 a.m. in the area Essling Avenue and Upper Wentworth Street on August 17, 2021, has been categorized as suspicious.

“The CCTV footage shows the suspect enter a garage, intentionally start a fire and then (leave) the area on foot,” police said in a release.

Read more: OPP investigate person riding on back of cargo van travelling along Norfolk County highway

The images suggest a male suspect is involved.

HPS is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man.

Anyone with information can pass it on to investigators at 905-540-5085 or with Crime Stoppers.

