Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Bay Of Quinte

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Bay Of Quinte is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Todd Smith who first took office in 2011. Smith collected 24,224 votes, winning 48.02 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bay Of Quinte in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Todd Smith (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Alison Kelly

Ontario Liberal Party: Emilie Leneveu

Green Party of Ontario: Erica Charlton

New Blue: Rob Collins

Ontario Party: Noah Wales

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagBay of Quinte tagOntario election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers