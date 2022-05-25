Ontario election 2022: Bay Of Quinte

Bay Of Quinte is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Todd Smith who first took office in 2011. Smith collected 24,224 votes, winning 48.02 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bay Of Quinte in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Todd Smith (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Alison Kelly Ontario Liberal Party: Emilie Leneveu Green Party of Ontario: Erica Charlton New Blue: Rob Collins Ontario Party: Noah Wales

