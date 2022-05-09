Menu

Consumer

$373K Lotto Max win no April Fool’s Day joke for Omemee, Ont. resident

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 3:40 pm
An Omemee, Ont., woman won more than $373,000 in the April 1 Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
An Omemee, Ont., woman won more than $373,000 in the April 1 Lotto Max draw. OLG

An Omemee, Ont., resident initially thought her $370,000-plus lottery win was an April Fool’s Day joke.

According to the OLG, Stephanie Tennant, 33, claimed the second-place prize of $373,118.20 on a Lotto Max ticket from the April 1 draw. She also won an additional $20 on another ticket for the same draw.

She purchased her tickets online at OLG.ca.

Read more: Lindsay man claims $100,000 prize on lottery scratch ticket: OLG

Tennant says she received an email notifying her of the win, but initially questioned if it was legit.

Trending Stories

“I was in disbelief,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “When I told my boyfriend and mom, they didn’t believe me because the draw was on April Fool’s Day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tennant calls the win a “dream come true” and plans to use her winnings toward a new car, a motorcycle and invest in her house, the OLG said.

“It’s unbelievable — dreams do come true,” she said.

