$373K Lotto Max win no April Fool’s Day joke for Omemee, Ont. resident

Send this page to someone via email

An Omemee, Ont., resident initially thought her $370,000-plus lottery win was an April Fool’s Day joke.

According to the OLG, Stephanie Tennant, 33, claimed the second-place prize of $373,118.20 on a Lotto Max ticket from the April 1 draw. She also won an additional $20 on another ticket for the same draw.

She purchased her tickets online at OLG.ca.

Tennant says she received an email notifying her of the win, but initially questioned if it was legit.

“I was in disbelief,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “When I told my boyfriend and mom, they didn’t believe me because the draw was on April Fool’s Day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tennant calls the win a “dream come true” and plans to use her winnings toward a new car, a motorcycle and invest in her house, the OLG said.

“It’s unbelievable — dreams do come true,” she said.