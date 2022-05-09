Menu

Economy

Atlantic passenger travel companies adding surcharges to ease pain of fuel prices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2022 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Pain in the gas: Canadians contend with record high gas prices' Pain in the gas: Canadians contend with record high gas prices
Canadian drivers are feeling squeezed by surging gas prices, which are hitting more than $2 per litre in some parts of the country. Abigail Bimman explains how people are coping, and whether there's any relief on the way.

Passenger travel companies in Atlantic Canada are feeling the pinch of rising fuel prices.

The region’s largest taxi company — Casino Taxi, in Halifax — has imposed a $1.30 fuel surcharge on each fare to help compensate drivers.

Read more: Record prices at the pump in New Brunswick fuel frustration

Company president Brian Herman says the surcharge is paid directly to the drivers, who are facing fuel prices approaching $2 per litre.

He says the surcharge will be removed after Halifax city council approves a rate increase, which is expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Maritime Bus has also imposed a fuel surcharge for its intercity routes, but owner Mike Cassidy says he’s trying to keep rates down to encourage people to use his buses.

He says many residents are addicted to their personal cars, but he says he expects more people to use buses to travel within the Atlantic region if fuel prices continue to rise.

Click to play video: 'Will working from home become even more popular amid high commuting costs?' Will working from home become even more popular amid high commuting costs?

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Gas Prices tagFuel Prices taghigh gas prices tagMaritime Bus tagCasino Taxi tagHigh Fuel Prices tagAtlantic fuel prices tag

