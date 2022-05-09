Menu

Environment

Northern Alberta flooding forces more than 1,000 from their homes

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 3:12 pm
States of local emergency were in place Monday, May 9, 2022 for Chateh in the Dene Tha' First Nation and Little Red River Cree due to localized flooding. View image in full screen
States of local emergency were in place Monday, May 9, 2022 for Chateh in the Dene Tha' First Nation and Little Red River Cree due to localized flooding. Credit: Google maps

More than 1,000 people have been affected by flooding in northwestern Alberta.

A spokesperson with Alberta Municipal Affairs said Monday there are current two states of local emergency in place due to localized flooding in communities in northwestern Alberta.

“They are for Chateh in the Dene Tha’ First Nation and the other is for Little Red River Cree with the John D’or Prairie band council,” Scott Johnston said.

An evacuation order was issued for residents of the Dene Tha’ First Nation at Chateh where residents are being told to go to High Level. Some people may need to be sent to Peace River or other regional communities, Johnston said.

“Roughly 1,100 people have been affected by the flooding,” Johnston said in a statement just after 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Flood protection barriers known as tiger dams are being set up around homes in the community, the province said, and Beaver First Nation is providing additional aid.

“Tiger dams are filled with water to protect housing,” Johnston said. “A First Nations field officer is on site assisting the emergency management team.”

Chateh, Alta., is located about 845 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

