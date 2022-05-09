Northern Alberta flooding forces more than 1,000 from their homes

Send this page to someone via email

More than 1,000 people have been affected by flooding in northwestern Alberta.

A spokesperson with Alberta Municipal Affairs said Monday there are current two states of local emergency in place due to localized flooding in communities in northwestern Alberta.

“They are for Chateh in the Dene Tha’ First Nation and the other is for Little Red River Cree with the John D’or Prairie band council,” Scott Johnston said.

An evacuation order was issued for residents of the Dene Tha’ First Nation at Chateh where residents are being told to go to High Level. Some people may need to be sent to Peace River or other regional communities, Johnston said.

“Roughly 1,100 people have been affected by the flooding,” Johnston said in a statement just after 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Flood protection barriers known as tiger dams are being set up around homes in the community, the province said, and Beaver First Nation is providing additional aid.

“Tiger dams are filled with water to protect housing,” Johnston said. “A First Nations field officer is on site assisting the emergency management team.”

Chateh, Alta., is located about 845 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.