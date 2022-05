Ontario PCs promise to boost disability support payment rates by 5 per cent

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives are promising to increase disability support payment rates by five per cent, if re-elected.

PC Leader Doug Ford also says in a statement that the party would introduce legislation to tie annual increases to inflation.

A single person on ODSP can currently receive up to $1,169 a month for basic needs and shelter, which advocates say is far too low.

The Liberals are promising to boost rates by 10 per cent this year, another 10 per cent next year, and two per cent per year after that.

The NDP is promising an immediate increase of 20 per cent and to legislate increases tied to inflation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Greens say they would double ODSP rates.