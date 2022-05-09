Menu

Politics

Ontario PCs promise to boost disability support payment rates by 5 per cent

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2022 12:45 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks towards Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell's office at Queen's Park in Toronto, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks towards Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell's office at Queen's Park in Toronto, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives are promising to increase disability support payment rates by five per cent, if re-elected.

PC Leader Doug Ford also says in a statement that the party would introduce legislation to tie annual increases to inflation.

A single person on ODSP can currently receive up to $1,169 a month for basic needs and shelter, which advocates say is far too low.

Read more: Ontario election 2022: Liberals would draw from contingency funds to pay for promises

The Liberals are promising to boost rates by 10 per cent this year, another 10 per cent next year, and two per cent per year after that.

The NDP is promising an immediate increase of 20 per cent and to legislate increases tied to inflation.

The Greens say they would double ODSP rates.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
