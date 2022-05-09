Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Governor General Mary Simon begins tour of Nunavik region of northern Quebec

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2022 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Governor General gets lukewarm reception in Quebec' Governor General gets lukewarm reception in Quebec
WATCH: Governor General gets lukewarm reception in Quebec

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is beginning her tour of the Nunavik region of northern Quebec today by meeting with local officials, including the Kuujjuaq mayor and council, the Kativik regional government, the school board and the board of health and social services.

Simon and her husband Whit Fraser will also stop at the Isuarsivik Recovery Centre’s qarmak site, a traditional Inuit dwelling, where they will learn about the facility’s focus on reclaiming Inuit identity and culture through connection with the land.

Read more: Nunavik prepares warm welcome as governor general returns to home region

The centre was founded in 1994 and offers addictions and trauma treatment programs that incorporate traditional Inuit values.

Its services are provided at no cost to people from 14 Nunavik communities who are beneficiaries of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, known as the first modern treaty in Canada, which Simon worked to negotiate and implement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There will be throat singing and other cultural presentations throughout the day, which wraps with a town hall discussion with students at a local school and a visit to the elders’ home.

Simon’s visit to northern Quebec is the first time she has been back to the region where she was born since she was appointed to the viceregal office in July 2021.

Governor General Mary Simon smiles during a round-table discussion with northern organizations, Monday, May 9, 2022 in Kuujjuaq, Que. View image in full screen
Governor General Mary Simon smiles during a round-table discussion with northern organizations, Monday, May 9, 2022 in Kuujjuaq, Que. ajw
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Inuit tagMary Simon tagCanada indigenous tagCanada Governor General tagNunavik tagMary Simon Indigenous taggovernor general mary simon tagcanada inuit taggovernor general nunavik tagmary simon inuit tagmary simon nunavik tagmary simon nunavik tour tagwhere is mary simon from tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers