Canada

Ontario election 2022: Orléans

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Orléans is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Stephen Blais who first took office in 2020. Blais collected 24,972 votes, winning 39.05 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Orléans in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: Stephen Blais (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Melissa Felián

Ontario NDP: Gabe Bourdon

Green Party of Ontario: Michelle Petersen

Ontario Party: Vince Clements

Libertarian: Ken Lewis

New Blue: Liam Randall

