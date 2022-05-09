Menu

Politics

Alberta Court of Appeal to decide on contempt of court ruling against former justice minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2022 10:15 am
Jonathan Denis View image in full screen
Former Alberta Justice Minister Jonathan Denis pictured in August 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Court of Appeal of Alberta is to release its decision Monday on a contempt ruling against a former justice minister.

Last month, a judge found Jonathan Denis in contempt of court over a letter a junior counsel in his office sent to the lawyer for a former chief medical examiner.

Read more: Former Alberta justice minister Jonathan Denis found in contempt of court

Dr. Anny Sauvageau was testifying in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the Alberta government for lost wages and benefits after her contract was not renewed in 2014.

Justice Doreen Sulyma said in her decision on April 13 that the letter threatening to sue Sauvageau made her fearful of testifying plainly and honestly, and prompted another witness to beg off testifying altogether.

Former Alberta justice minister found in contempt of court for letter
Former Alberta justice minister found in contempt of court for letter – Apr 13, 2022

Denis is not a defendant in the lawsuit, but he was justice minister at the time of the allegations being fought over in court.

Read more: Alberta judge mulls options after ex-justice minister threatens defamation in trial

Sauvageau alleges she was forced out of the job as punishment after raising concerns over what she saw as political interference in cases and over billing on body pickups.

