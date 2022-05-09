Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in Milton

Halton Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle collision in Milton on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Derry Road and James Snow Parkway at around 3:15 p.m. for report of a serious crash.
Police said the motorcycle driver was driving eastbound on Derry Road when it struck a white Hyundai Tuscon within the intersection.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Two people in the other vehicle were also injured, police said. A 79-year-old woman and an eighty-six year old man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released due to notification of next of kin, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
