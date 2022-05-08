SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 related deaths as hospitalizations decline further

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2022 7:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec to end most of its COVID-19 mask mandates on May 14' Quebec to end most of its COVID-19 mask mandates on May 14
With pandemic measures lifting across Canada, Quebec is now the last province to remove most of its mask mandates. Dan Spector looks at where Quebecers would still need to cover up, the data influencing the province's decision, and why there are concerns this is being motivated by politics.

Quebec is reporting a 68-person drop in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to numbers published today on the province’s open data website, there are now 1,926 people in hospital, compared to 1,994 on Saturday.

There are 66 people in intensive care, which is an increase of two.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec vows to overhaul its beleaguered health-care system by 2025

The numbers show two additional deaths associated with the virus were reported in the province over the previous 24 hours.

Quebec has now recorded 15,139 deaths due to COVID-19, after passing the 15,000 mark on April 30.

The data also shows 822 new cases were detected with PCR testing, which is reserved for certain higher-risk groups.

