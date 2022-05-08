Menu

Canada

Sask. RCMP ask rural south residents to check property for signs of missing woman

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 7:31 pm
frances gazeley
RCMP continue its search for Frances Gazeley who was reported missing in December 2021. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied Photo

The Saskatchewan RCMP are asking residents in the Weyburn, Ceylon, Minton, Bengough and Colgate areas to check their properties for signs of a woman missing since December 2021.

Police say the last time someone spoke to the 77-year-old woman, Frances Gazeley, was Dec. 7, 2021. She was last seen in the Weyburn area.

Multiple searches were completed around the time she was reported missing but she has not been located.

With spring weather here and the rest of the snow melting, RCMP encourage the public to check any fields and outbuildings on their property that are inaccessible during winter for signs of Gazeley.

RCMP also say residents should look for any clothing that wouldn’t normally be there.

Gazeley was known to wear a purple or blue-coloured winter coat and short black boots.

Any related findings should be reported to Weyburn Police Service by calling 306-848-3250 or call your nearest RCMP Detachment.

