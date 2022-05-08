Menu

World

Arson investigators probe into fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2022 3:39 pm
Click to play video: '‘Women will suffer’: Anxiety rises over ripple effects if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade' ‘Women will suffer’: Anxiety rises over ripple effects if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade
The decision is not final, but fears are rising about the broader implications if the U.S. Supreme Court ends up overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion. Jackson Proskow looks at the many states already set to scrap abortion rights, the warnings about what other rights are in danger of being eroded, and how some Republicans are concerned about where the party is headed.

Arson investigators were probing a fire Sunday inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, where someone had spray-painted a message outside the building.

Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday in Madison was suspicious in nature. No one was injured, and officials were still working to determine how much damage the fire caused.

Read more: ‘Alarming’ Roe v. Wade draft ruling shows Canada must protect abortion access: minister

It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe than you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building.

wisconsin fire View image in full screen
Threatening graffiti is seen on the exterior of Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

The president of the lobbying group, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat against us” given that it happened just a few days after a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked suggesting the court may soon overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in this country. She said people could have been hurt if they had been working in the office at the time.

“This is the local manifestation of the anger and the lack of tolerance from the pro-abortion people toward those of us who are pro-life,” Appling said.

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Protests for abortion rights erupt across U.S. after Roe v. Wade draft leak

Wisconsin politicians, including Democratic Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, swiftly criticized the vandalism Sunday.

“This attack is abhorrent and should be condemned by all,” Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson also denounced the vandalism.

“I am committed to protecting women’s rights – but we must do it the right way,” Nelson said. “Violence and destruction are not the answer. I’m glad no one was hurt.”

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
