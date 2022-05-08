N.S. man facing numerous charges after shots fired at Belliveau’s Cove home

A 23-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is facing several firearms-related charges after shots were fired at a home Saturday morning.
RCMP said they responded at around 10:30 a.m. to a home on Belle Vue Street.
“The first RCMP officer on scene observed a man exiting the home with a firearm and heard a shot being fired. RCMP officers evacuated adjacent homes, secured the area, and closed the road in the area,” police noted in a news release.
More officers from nearby detachments responded to the call. As well, RCMP Police Dog Services, the Nova Scotia Emergency Response Team and a hostage negotiator “began making their way to the scene.”
By 11:38 a.m., officers took the man into custody.
Dawson Laurie Comeau has been charged with the following:
- Careless Use of a Firearm
- Pointing a Firearm (2 counts)
- Reckless Discharge of a Firearm
- Uttering Threats
- Mischief
- Resist Arrest
Comeau has been remanded into custody and will appear in Digby Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Comments