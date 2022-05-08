Menu

Crime

N.S. man facing numerous charges after shots fired at Belliveau’s Cove home

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 2:28 pm
A 23-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is facing several firearms-related charges after shots were fired at a home Saturday morning.

RCMP said they responded at around 10:30 a.m. to a home on Belle Vue Street.

“The first RCMP officer on scene observed a man exiting the home with a firearm and heard a shot being fired. RCMP officers evacuated adjacent homes, secured the area, and closed the road in the area,” police noted in a news release.

More officers from nearby detachments responded to the call. As well, RCMP Police Dog Services, the Nova Scotia Emergency Response Team and a hostage negotiator “began making their way to the scene.”

By 11:38 a.m., officers took the man into custody.

Dawson Laurie Comeau has been charged with the following:

  • Careless Use of a Firearm
  • Pointing a Firearm (2 counts)
  • Reckless Discharge of a Firearm
  • Uttering Threats
  • Mischief
  • Resist Arrest

Comeau has been remanded into custody and will appear in Digby Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Crime tagNS RCMP tagNova Scotia Firearms tagBelliveau's Cove tagNova Scotia shots fired tagNS firearms call tagNS shooting call tagNS shots fired tag

