Winnipeg house fire under investigation in Point Douglas area

Send this page to someone via email

View image in full screen Fire damage at Euclid Ave. home. Matt Purchase / Global News

Fire officials are investigating what sparked a blaze at a home in the Point Douglas area Sunday night.

Crews were called to the fire at the two-storey, multiple-family unit home on the 100 block of Euclid Avenue near Jarvis Avenue.

The city says heavy flames and smoke forced firefighters to take a defensive attack, fighting the fire from the outside until it was safe to go inside and fight the flames from the inside.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: House on Young Street destroyed by fire Wednesday

The fire was declared under control around 1:31 a.m. according to a city release Tuesday morning.

The release says no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries are reported; however, The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services was deployed to the scene to assist 11 displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation, and no damage estimate was made immediately available.