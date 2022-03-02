House on Young Street destroyed by fire Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A house on Young Street was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a one-and-a-half-storey, single-family home in the 400 block of Young Street around 1 a.m.

Crews arrived and were immediately met with smoke coming from the house, officials said.

Due to bad conditions crews had to battle the fire from outside the home.

The below-freezing temperatures created challenging conditions. The area around the fire scene was ice-covered and slippery.

Firefighters were being rotated to give them breaks from the cold.

All occupants of the home escaped and no injuries were reported.

Crews remain at the scene Young Street is closed between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

YOUNG ST. CLOSURE

WFPS has closed Young St. between Ellice and Sargent due to a fire. Avoid the area.#WPGtraffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) March 2, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.