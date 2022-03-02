Menu

Canada

House on Young Street destroyed by fire Wednesday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 8:17 am
Young Street House Fire View image in full screen
A home on Young Street in Winnipeg was destroyed after a fire on Wednesday. Global News / Corey Callaghan

A house on Young Street was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a one-and-a-half-storey, single-family home in the 400 block of Young Street around 1 a.m.

Crews arrived and were immediately met with smoke coming from the house, officials said.

Due to bad conditions crews had to battle the fire from outside the home.

Young Street House Fire View image in full screen
House fire on Young Street destroys home. Global News / Corey Callaghan

Read more: Man dies after Westlake-Gladstone house fire

Story continues below advertisement

The below-freezing temperatures created challenging conditions. The area around the fire scene was ice-covered and slippery.

Trending Stories

Firefighters were being rotated to give them breaks from the cold.

All occupants of the home escaped and no injuries were reported.

Crews remain at the scene Young Street is closed between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

